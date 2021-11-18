Elon Musk sells more shares than he needs to pay current tax bill

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Elon Musk is selling more Tesla shares than he needs to pay current tax obligations, and experts say he’s either converting part of his fortune from stock to cash, or he’s saving for bigger tax bills that will come due next year.
As of early Wednesday, Musk had sold roughly 8.2 million shares in the electric car and solar panel maker in the past nine days, worth a total of just over $8.8 billion.
Of those, Musk sold 2.8 million shares worth about $3 billion specifically to pay taxes on three tranches of stock options that he exercised this week, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That means he has sold roughly $5 billion more in shares than he needs at present.
Under a compensation plan from 2012, Musk has options to buy 26.4 million shares. The options expire next year, and the tax bill will come due. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives estimates the bill to be $10 billion to $15 billion, depending on the stock price. Musk’s options so far allowed him to buy shares at $6.24 each, and the stock is selling for around $1,080.
Also read: Elon Musk sells more shares in whirlwind Tesla stock ride
Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business and law professor, questioned why Musk would sell that many shares now to pay obligations that come due next year. He said accruing for future tax liabilities makes sense only if Musk expects the stock price to drop.
“If you think the stock is going to go up, or if you think the stock is going to stay the same, you wouldn’t be selling extra shares,” he said. On November 6, Musk asked his 60 million Twitter followers if he should sell some of his Tesla stock. “Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my stock,” he wrote.
According to Musk, 58 per cent of those who responded said yes. Musk also conceded his wealth is tied up in stock, tweeting that he doesn’t get a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. “I have only stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” he wrote.
Musk started selling on Monday and as of Wednesday, he had liquidated about 5 per cent of his holdings. His federal tax obligations could be as high as 40 per cent on proceeds from some of the sales, said Brad Badertscher, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame.
Musk could have cut his tax bill on the options in half if he had exercised the options and waited a year to sell the shares, Badertscher said. That’s because, with an immediate sale, the gain is taxed as ordinary income. In a year, Musk would pay the much lower capital gains rate, he said.
Wedbush’s Ives said that while the Twitter poll is unorthodox, it telegraphed the sale to investors, preventing a huge sell off in Tesla stock. “If he didn’t do the Twitter poll and just started selling stock, the stock is probably 15 per cent lower than it is today,” Ives said.
Also read: After promise, Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares to pay taxes
As of Tuesday, Tesla’s stock had fallen nearly 14 per cent since Musk agreed to abide by the poll. On Wednesday, the stock rose more than 3 per cent. Ives is confident that investors will see the stock’s value as the sales start to wane.
Musk historically has been adept at moving the price of Tesla stock through tweets, said Michigan’s Gordon. “He’s shown himself to be a master of influencing the price of Tesla stock,” Gordon said. “That’s the story over and over again.” Messages were left seeking comment from Musk and Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...