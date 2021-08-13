Ethics Committee of RS to take up complaints against Opposition MPs

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, headed by veteran BJP leader Shiv Pratap Shukla, will meet on Friday to discuss a complaint by the Government that some Opposition members have attacked the watch and ward staff, and destroyed House properties on Wednesday, the last day of Monsoon Session.
A treasury bench member in the panel told BusinessLine that the notice for the meeting was served without any agenda and he was told to stay in Delhi attend the meeting. “I was informed that the meeting is to discuss a complaint by the Centre. The Chairman had also expressed anguished and displeasure at the developments inside the House,” said the member.
Also see: Disruption of Monsoon session: Centre, Opposition start blame game
Opposition members in the panel are caught unaware of the sudden decision to call a meeting of the panel. The Ethics Committee has the mandate to oversee the moral and ethical conduct of members and to examine “cases referred to it with reference to ethical and other misconduct of members.”
The BJP had demanded strict action against some Opposition members for allegedly violating the discipline and decorum of the Upper House. The Opposition had questioned the unusual presence of watch and ward personnel during discussions on the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendments Bill. They had also told Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu, in a letter that the security personnel attacked women MPs on Wednesday.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...