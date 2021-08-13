Ethics Committee of RS to take up complaints against Opposition MPs

The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, headed by veteran BJP leader Shiv Pratap Shukla, will meet on Friday to discuss a complaint by the Government that some Opposition members have attacked the watch and ward staff, and destroyed House properties on Wednesday, the last day of Monsoon Session.

A treasury bench member in the panel told BusinessLine that the notice for the meeting was served without any agenda and he was told to stay in Delhi attend the meeting. “I was informed that the meeting is to discuss a complaint by the Centre. The Chairman had also expressed anguished and displeasure at the developments inside the House,” said the member.

Also see: Disruption of Monsoon session: Centre, Opposition start blame game

Opposition members in the panel are caught unaware of the sudden decision to call a meeting of the panel. The Ethics Committee has the mandate to oversee the moral and ethical conduct of members and to examine “cases referred to it with reference to ethical and other misconduct of members.”

The BJP had demanded strict action against some Opposition members for allegedly violating the discipline and decorum of the Upper House. The Opposition had questioned the unusual presence of watch and ward personnel during discussions on the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendments Bill. They had also told Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu, in a letter that the security personnel attacked women MPs on Wednesday.