Europe worries about climate change over economy: survey

Europeans are more worried about climate change than unemployment, the economy or terrorism, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

The data were gathered before the record-breaking temperatures across much of Europe last month and reports of the largest single-day loss of Greenlands ice sheet.

Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming President of the European Commission, has vowed to raise as much as 1 trillion euros ($1.12 trillion) in investment to fight climate change over the coming decade.