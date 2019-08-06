World

Europe worries about climate change over economy: survey

Bloomberg August 06 | Updated on August 06, 2019 Published on August 06, 2019

Europeans are more worried about climate change than unemployment, the economy or terrorism, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

The data were gathered before the record-breaking temperatures across much of Europe last month and reports of the largest single-day loss of Greenlands ice sheet.

Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming President of the European Commission, has vowed to raise as much as 1 trillion euros ($1.12 trillion) in investment to fight climate change over the coming decade.

