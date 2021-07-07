World

French court orders Twitter to provide details on what it is doing to tackle hate speech

Reuters PARIS | Updated on July 07, 2021

Tech firms have been accused of doing far too little to address online abuse

A French court has ordered Twitter to provide clear details on what it is doing to tackle hate speech, according to a court judgment obtained by Reuters,after several French lobby groups had asked Twitter to clampdown more on hateful content.

The court ruling, which was presided over by magistrate Fabrice Vert, said Twitter had to show within the next two months steps it was taking to tackle hate speech.

An official for Twitter in France declined any immediate comment on the matter, when asked about the verdict, which followed pressure from lobby groups including the UEJF French Jewish students association, SOS Racisme and SOS Homophobie.

In May, Britain said a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10 per cent of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

