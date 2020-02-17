Fuelling fears of further contagion, 3,000 cruise passengers go home

More than 3,000 travellers on two coronavirus-stricken Carnival Corp. cruise ships are returning home, fanning out to more than 40 countries and fuelling fears of further contagion from the deadly virus.

Just a day after disembarking the cruise ship Westerdam in Cambodia, an 83-year-old American woman tested positive for the virus in Malaysia, raising doubts about the more than 2,200 others who are already making their way home or set to get off the ship.

The Westerdam passengers join those of the Diamond Princess off Yokohama, Japan, where the US evacuated more than 300 citizens on Monday on two charter flights. A further 99 infections were found on board on the Diamond Princess on Monday, Japan’s Health Ministry said, bringing the total number of infections to 454, more than a quarter of the 1,723 tested.