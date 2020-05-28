Huawei CFO extradition case by US to proceed: Canada judge

Extradition proceedings against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will continue, according to a recent court ruling by the British Columbia Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The senior executive of Huawei was arrested at the Vancouver airport back in 2018 at the request of the United States.

The US authorities now want the CFO to be extradited to New York and face trial on multiple charges including allegations that she had lied to HSBC bank about the company’s relationship with its Iran-based affiliate Skycom for acquiring funding. This violated the US economic sanctions against Iran, CNN reported.

Apart from bank fraud and violating US sanctions, the US government also added racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets to Meng’s legal charges.

After a four-day hearing on the case conducted in Vancouver's Supreme Court in January, a Canadian judge ruled that the proceedings shall continue against the Huawei CFO as the allegations made by the US meet the primary standard for extradition in Canada, the standard of "double criminality," the report said.

This, however, does not determine that the allegations against the executive are true. It simply means that the extradition proceedings will continue.

The ruling has stirred political questions among the countries with the Chinese embassy in Ottawa releasing an official statement condemning the ruling.

“China hereby expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this decision, and has made serious representations with Canada,” the statement read.

“The United States and Canada by abusing their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily taking forceful measures against Ms Meng Wanzhou gravely violated the lawful rights and interests of the said Chinese citizen,” it further said.

Huawei has denied these allegations and also released an official statement that said that the Chinese company is “disappointed” at the ruling and will continue to “stand by” Meng.