Infodemic putting lives at risk amid Covid-19: UN

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The United Nations believes that the coronavirus pandemic has brought another pandemicalong with itself – infodemic.
Hence, the multilateral organisation has laid its plans to battle misinformation and fake news.
According to the report published in the World Economic Forum’s platform, with a huge public demand for information about the pandemic and the rapid spread of false information, the ‘infodemic’ is putting lives at risk.
“When Covid-19 emerged, it was clear from the outset this was not just a public health emergency, but a communications crisis as well,” says Melissa Fleming, who leads global communications for the United Nations. Fleming is heading a campaign to help true information surface out of the deluge of rumors and lies.
She has launched ‘Verified’, where people can sign up for daily emails on the latest Covid news that comes from reliable sources: science-based information that might otherwise be buried on “page 125 of a PDF”, presented “in formats that are optimised for sharing on social media”.
“It is front-and-center in your social media feeds. So, it can compete with the slick misinformation content,” Fleming said.
How does fake news work in elections?
The UN is also encouraging people to stop rushing to re-post potentially dubious content, promoting the hashtag #PledgetoPause.
“We’re trying to create this new social norm called ‘pause - take care before you share’. We’re equipping people, through this new social norm, with a bit of ‘information skepticism’,” Fleming said.
The UN is also encouraging social-media influencers to help spread real news about the pandemic.
“So far, we’ve recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of 'digital first-responders’ in those spaces where misinformation travels,” Fleming said.
The Security General of the UN took to Twitter to share his video and wrote: During the #COVID19 pandemic, the wrong information can be deadly. Join me in taking the #PledgetoPause before sharing and help stop the spread of misinformation online. https://takecarebeforeyoushare.org.”
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...