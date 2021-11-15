World

Israel approves coronavirus vaccines for younger children

PTI Jerusalem | Updated on November 15, 2021

Experts say the country’s aggressive vaccination efforts have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus and bring a recent wave of the delta variant under control

Israel on Sunday approved giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The Health Ministry decision follows approval by US health authorities earlier this month to OK the vaccine for the same age group.

Israel was one of the first countries in the world to carry out a broad vaccination campaign in its adult and adolescent population early this year, and it became the first country to carry out a widespread booster campaign over the summer.

Aggressive vaccination efforts

Experts say Israel's aggressive vaccination efforts have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus and bring a recent wave of the delta variant under control. But it has seen the coronavirus continue to spread among unvaccinated populations, including children.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said its director general, Dr Nachman Ash, accepted a recommendation from expert advisers to inoculate children with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. It said a majority of advisors believed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

The ministry said it would announce a date for beginning the campaign in the coming days. Israeli media said the vaccinations of a child-sized dose of the vaccine were expected to start next week.

Published on November 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like