J&J forges $1-billion pact with US for Covid vaccine supply

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Johnson & Johnson said it has agreed to supply 100 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine to the US for more than $1 billion, the latest in a string of such pacts between the government and pharmaceutical companies.
Under the agreement, J&J will manufacture and deliver its SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine in the US, according to a statement by the health-care giant on Wednesday. The J&J vaccine is expected to go into late-stage trials in September.
The US government recently forged a series of deals with companies, including Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, to secure access to the vaccine. The J&J pact follows release of a study showing the companys candidate vaccine generated a strong antibody response in primates, and provided protection with a single dose.
The primate data is a positive development for J&J, providing a competitive advantage against other vaccines that are further along in testing but require two doses over time.
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, in collaboration with the US Department of Defense, may also acquire added doses sufficient to vaccinate 300 million people under a subsequent agreement, the government said in a separate statement.
If the shot proves successful in the clinic and the US launches a nationwide pandemic vaccination campaign, it would be made available to Americans at no cost, and delivered at government-designated locations across the country, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Health-care providers, though, could charge for administering the shot, the statement said.
The $1-billion-plus effort to supply the US with J&Js Covid-19 vaccine will also rely on US manufacturing facilities known as fill-finish sites, where doses are packaged into sterile dispensers, allowing them to be shipped more quickly, according to HHS.
J&J has already received a $456 million award from the departments BARDA unit for its research and development efforts, which focus on technology based on the human adenovirus, a type of common cold virus.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...