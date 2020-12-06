Joe Biden says he can take Covid-19 vaccine in public to assuage fears

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
United States President-elect Joe Biden has said that Americans will not be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine, adding that he is ready to take the vaccine in front of the public to assuage any fears around it, as per media reports.
Briefing press, Biden said: “I don’t think they should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.”
Biden is all set to assume the position of the President of the US on January 20. He said that he will assure that the coronavirus vaccine is free and available to all.“I will do everything in my power as the President of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing, and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters. That’s why I said in my inaugural speech I’m going to ask people to commit for 100 days to wear a mask, not because I’m asking it for any reason to punish: this is not a political issue,” he said.
“It has become one. But if people do it for 100 days in the middle of what will be still a raging crisis and the vaccine is able to be distributed, they are going to see deaths drop off the edge,” he said.
Biden added: “They are going to see hundreds of thousands of people not getting sick; and my hope is they will be then inclined to say okay, it’s worth the patriotic duty to go ahead and protect other people.”
Biden believes that if he takes the vaccine in public, it will instill some confidence in people.
“It was diminishing confidence across the board and the American people overall, but particularly in this administration with the African American and Latino community, what I heard from my friends in the community who are not but blocks from here as we stand, is that, “We’re not going to be the guinea pigs. We’re not going to be the guinea pigs.” Well, the fact of the matter is that they won’t be,” he said.
