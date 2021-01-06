King Jong Un describes crises of 2020 as ‘worst of all’, accepts govt’s policy failures

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un initiated the country’s first ruling party congress in five years, during which he admitted the government’s policy failures. He further promised to formulate new developmental goals for North Korea, said the Korean Central News Agency report.
The Workers’ Party Congress convened in Pyongyang on Tuesday with thousands of delegates and observers in attendance. Kim said during his speech that the goals set in 2016 “were not met in almost all areas to a great extent. We should further promote and expand the successes and victories that we’ve achieved through our painstaking efforts but prevent us from having the painful lessons again,” he said.
Also read: N Korea leader Kim Jong Un breaks into tears, says he failed to handle the Covid-19 outbreak
Kim kept forth a new five-year plan and reviewed the present status of North Korea’s metal, chemical, electric, and other key industries that can be developed in the future.
This comes as the country had to face “multiple crises” unleashed by the pandemic, series of natural disasters, and US sanctions. Kim described the crises as “the worst of all” and “unprecedented.”
According to analyst Song Jaeguk at Seoul’s IBK Economic Research Institute, North Korea’s GDP contracted by 9.3 per cent in 2020, as per media reports.
“I can’t think about any words to describe how difficult situation the North Koreans are going through now, rather than saying they’re suffering tremendously. If the coronavirus pandemic continues, they’ll suffer harder,” Song said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank. The stock gained 4.6 per cent ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1415140214381450 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...