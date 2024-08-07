Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin made the announcement.

The decision to appoint Bangladesh’s interim government head was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Joynal Abedin said that the remaining members of the interim government will be finalised after talks with various political parties, according to the Dhaka Tribune report.

Earlier, a 13-member team from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement travelled to Bangabhaban to discuss Bangladesh’s current situation and the outline of the interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. They travelled to Bangabhaban on Tuesday at 6 pm (local time) to call on the President and the chiefs of the three armed forces.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5.The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

A day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country’s parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Based on the decision from a meeting of President Shahabuddin with the heads of the three armed forces, leaders of various political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement, the national parliament was dissolved, a press release from the President’s office stated.

It further said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released from jail. The statement said that the process of releasing those detained in the student movement and various cases from July 1 to August 5 has begun, with many already being freed.

In a statement on Monday, the President’s press team said that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had “decided unanimously” to free Khaleda Zia immediately.

“The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests,” the President’s statement added.