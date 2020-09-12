North Korea launched shoot-to-kill orders to curb Covid-19: Report

As the world is ravaging with the novel coronavirus, North Korea is yet to confirm a single case of the virus in the country.

However, a new report by the Agence France Presse suggests that North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un had issued shoot-to-kill orders to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

A United States commander, Robert Abrams, deployed in South Korea claimed that Kim-Jong-Un issued the orders to kill coronavirus positive people.

Earlier in January, the country had sealed its borders with China in order to block the spread of the virus. The state media also claimed that the administration had put in place the state of emergency to the maximum level.

Abrams further informed that the closure of borders had given rise to illegal trading of smuggled goods that may have resulted in the seepage of the virus.

Earlier in July, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had praised the country's "shining success" in tackling the Covid-19, according to the BBC report.

He had also said that he "analyzed in detail the six-month-long national emergency anti-epidemic work."

He had also mentioned that the success in handling the virus was "achieved by the far-sighted leadership of the Party Central Committee."