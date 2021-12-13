Omicron spreads faster than Delta, data on severity limited: WHO

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
With over a total of 63 countries witnessing Omicron cases, WHO has emphasised that Omicron appears to have a growth advantage over the Delta variant.
Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant. The first Omicron case was noted in South Africa and the country also faces a faster transmission with the increase in number of cases.
Due to lack of data, WHO is not able to identify the transmission rate of Omicron. In its technical brief (December 10, 2021) WHO has said that,”preliminary evidence suggests reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron”.
WHO in a technical brief said that, “there is limited available data on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron”.
WHO has also emphasised that the overall risk related to new variant of Omicron remains very high and highlights two reasons, firstly, the global risk of Covid-19 which remains very high, and secondly, the preliminary evidence stated that the potential humoral immune escapes against the infection and results in high transmission rate, which will further lead to severe consequences.
From the preliminary findings of South Africa, Omicron infections have caused mild illness or asymptomatic cases, but due to the insufficient data, it is not able to establish the variants clinical severity, WHO added.
Countries with sufficient vaccine supplies have asked their citizens to receive their booster vaccines. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech have said that their vaccines are effective against Omicron.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...