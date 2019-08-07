World

Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties with India; suspend bilateral trade

PTI | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

File Photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.   -  PTI

The NSC decided to review “bilateral arrangements” with India while taking the matter to the United Nations, including the Security Council

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by top civil and military leadership, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The NSC decided to review “bilateral arrangements” with India while taking the matter to the United Nations, including the Security Council, the statement said.

diplomacy
Indian Government
Pakistan
