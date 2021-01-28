Pakistan to start Covid-19 vaccination drive next week

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Pakistan has decided to kick off its Covid-19 vaccination drive next week. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) formulated guidelines for the eight-step vaccination process, Dawn reported.
“The purpose of the strategy is to vaccinate people in a healthy environment and in accordance with health guidelines through a concrete plan,” officials said, as cited in the Dawn report.
The strategy was developed after consultation with all provinces and relevant stakeholders and was according to established international health guidelines, the NCOC said in a statement.
For this, the country’s administration has established an online portal — National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) — which will be operated by the NCOC.
The statement also added that human interaction within the portal will be minimised to keep the system transparent.
Additionally, various Adult Vaccine Centres (AVC) have been established across Pakistan which will be run by the National Vaccination and Administration Control Cell (NVACC).
Coordination cells have also been established at provincial and district levels, the NCOC statement said.
Last week, the country approved the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and the government hopes to make the drug available soon.
According to the worldometer dashboard, Pakistan has reported 539,387 coronavirus cases so far, with 11,514 deaths; while 4,94,578 have been recovered from the infection.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...