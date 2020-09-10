Phase-III of China’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promising result: Brazil Governor

The Brazil Governor João Dória said on Wednesday that phase-3 trials of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac have shown positive results in the participants.

He further speculated that the vaccine will be available in Brazil as early as December, Al Jazeera reported.

Dória told the media that phase-2 trials of the potential vaccine had built 98 per cent of immune responses in the elderly.

9,000 people participated in the trials. The trials were carried out in Sao Paulo by the Butantan Institute, Reuters reported.

Brazil is the third-worst affected country by the novel coronavirus. The country has been chosen to run advanced trials for three potential vaccine candidates.

Brazil will carry out the trials for Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V where 10,000 people will participate next year. Another trial was going on for the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. However, the trial had to be paused after a participant in Britain demonstrated an unexplained illness, according to media reports.