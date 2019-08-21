President Trump to discuss Kashmir situation with PM Modi at G7 summit in France

US President Donald Trump has said that he would discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the Indo-Pak tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit in France this weekend.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday while welcoming visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump said he was happy to try and help calm the situation in Kashmir amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Trump’s comments to a question on the tension between India and Pakistan came a day after he made separate phone calls to Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I’m going to be with Prime Minister Modi. I’ll be with him over the weekend in France,” Trump said, referring to the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France during the weekend.

“Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran) Khan was here just recently. I get along really well with both of them,” he said. “Kashmir is a very tough situation,” the US President said, noting that India and Pakistan were using howitzers and heavy arms. “And it’s been going on for a long period of time,” he said.

“So, you know, I think were helping the situation. But there’s tremendous problems between those two countries. And I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. Great relationship with both of them, but they are not exactly friends at this moment. Complicated situation,” he said.

But New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.