Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, passes away aged 99

Reuters LONDON | Updated on April 09, 2021

A notice is displayed at the fence of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, in London, Britain, April 9, 2021. REUTERS

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Below is the statement from the palace:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Published on April 09, 2021

