South Korea to roll out its own Covid-19 vaccine by late 2021

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

Vaccines made by other countries to be administered as early as in Feb

South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun said on Thursday that the country will roll out its own coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 and will also provide it to other countries, according to a report in Yonhap news agency.

Sye-Kyun said at a media briefing: “(The government) will be able to introduce a Covid-19 vaccine, which we are developing independently, to the people around the end of next year.”

“A review on a treatment, developed by our company, for permission started a few days ago as well,” he added.

He further said coronavirus vaccines made by other countries will be administered in South Korea as early as in February, said a Livemint report.

Chung said the government is “managing the situation” without measures such as lockdowns or travel restrictions.

Chung claimed that South Korea has achieved early success in its antivirus campaign with aggressive efforts to “test, trace and treat” infections.

However, the country is now ensnared by "the most critical moment in the final phase" of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country reported 967 more Covid-19 cases. This has brought the total caseload to 60,740, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

