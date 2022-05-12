hamburger

Tibet Airlines' plane in China skids off runway, catches fire; casualties feared

PTI | Beijing, May 12 | Updated on: May 12, 2022
Rescue workers are seen at the site where an Airbus A319 plane of Tibet Airlines caught fire after an aborted takeoff, at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, China May 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: STRINGER

Authorities say the fire had been extinguished and the runway closed

A passenger plane of China’s Tibet Airlines skidded off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country’s southwest Chongqing city on Thursday.

The number of casualties was not known immediately, state-run CGTN reported.

Video footage posted by CCTV showed flames and billowing black smoke from the fuselage of the Tibet Airlines plane on the tarmac at Chongqing Jiangbei international airport, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

People could be seen running from the plane after escaping via an evacuation slide at the rear door.

CCTV said the fire had been extinguished and the runway closed.

Published on May 12, 2022
airlines and aviation
air and space accident
China
