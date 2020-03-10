Trump not tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with lawmakers in quarantine: Reports

The White House has said that President Donald Trump remains in excellent health and has not been tested for the coronavirus infection. This comes after Trump came into contact with multiple lawmakers, who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus, according to media reports.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Monday that testing was not necessary because President Trump has not shown symptoms and the lawmakers aren’t confirmed to be infected.

Grisham said: "The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms.”

She further said that President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him.

Trump was in contact with multiple lawmakers who had gone into self-imposed quarantine. These lawmakers had come into contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The virus is believed to have an incubation period of about 14 days.

Earlier, during a news conference, Trump assured the country that his administration was taking all necessary steps to bring the pandemic under control.

He said: "We are going to take care of, and have been taking care of, the American public and the American economy.”

US Vice-President Mike Pence, who is leading the efforts on coronavirus, said the risk of the American public contracting the virus remains low.

Pence assured that pharmaceutical companies were working around the clock, to develop therapeutics. He added: “I know how pleased the President was to learn that the commercial labs in this country, led by companies like LabCorp and Quest, have already brought a test forward and are taking that to market effective today.”

The global death toll from the new coronavirus crossed 4,000 on Tuesday, as China reported 17 new deaths. The virus has spread to over 100 countries, with more than 110,000 cases of infection.