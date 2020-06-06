Trump re-election campaign pulls out ‘Make Space Great Again’ ad from YouTube: Report

The United States President Donald Trump's re-election campaign recently pulled a “Make Space Great Again” video ad featuring the SpaceX launch and NASA astronauts for violating NASA's media regulations, according to reports.

The video ad which had been posted to YouTube ad posted featured footage from the Apollo program. It also had clips from the recent historic SpaceX and NASA mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the SpaceNews.com website reported.

This violates NASA’s policies regarding the use of its images and videos. According to the space agency’s regulations, the use of images and videos of its astronauts is prohibited for advertisements.

"As a government agency, NASA will not promote or endorse or appear to promote or endorse a commercial product, service or activity. Therefore, there are strict limits placed on the use of any of the NASA identities and emblem imagery in advertisements," reads NASA’s advertising regulations.

"Astronauts or employees who are currently employed by NASA cannot have their names, likenesses or other personality traits displayed in any advertisements or marketing material," it adds.

The video also featured retired astronaut Karen Nyberg who is Hurley’s wife and their son in a clip, a move criticized by Nyberg.

“I find it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong,” Nyberg wrote while retweeting a petition to remove the ad.

The petition was widely retweeted amid space enthusiasts. The ad has now been pulled from the video-sharing platform as per reports.