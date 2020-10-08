Trump says catching Covid-19 is a ‘blessing from god’

United States President Donald Trump put out a video where he said that contracting the novel coronavirus was a “blessing from god”.

In the video posted on Wednesday, he said: “I feel perfect. I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this (Regeneron) drug and I said let me take it, it was my suggestion, and it was incredible. It did a fantastic job.”

The video surfaced almost a week after President Trump posted on Twitter that he and his wife First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the virus.

Trump shot the video outside the Oval Office, and introduced himself as “'your favourite president”. He then talked about his ongoing treatment and medications.

Also read: Facebook removes Trump post on Covid; Twitter adds warning

He said: “I got back from Walter Reed Medical Centre a day ago. I spent four days there. And, I didn’t have to. I could have stayed at the White House but the doctors said because you are the president, let’s do it.”

Regeneron for Covid-19

Trump, in his video, vouched for the drug Regeneron, which he claims to be taking.

Commenting on the drug, he said: “I spent four days there (in hospital) and I wasn’t feeling so hot and within a very short period of time they gave me Regeneron. It was like, unbelievable. I felt good. Immediately. I felt as good, three days ago as I do now.”

He then declared that he is going to authorise the drug acquisition and its free distribution across all hospitals in the US for the treatment of coronavirus.

Also read: It’s not so bad: Use the right lens to understand the Covid numbers

He added: “If I had not caught the coronavirus, we would have been looking at it like a number of other drugs. But, it really did a fantastic job. That’s what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your President because I feel great. I feel like perfect.”

Coronavirus vaccine

Trump also insinuated that politics will not let a vaccine be launched in America before the US elections that is scheduled for November this year.

China row

Taking a jibe at China, Trump said: “I wanna get for you what I got for me. Because it was not your fault that you caught coronavirus. It was China’s fault and China is going to pay a big price for what they have done to this country and the world.”

“We are going to get this drug to the hospital and our military is going to do the distribution. It will be free, you will not have to pay for it. We are waiting for emergency use authorisation and it is going to be more than therapeutic,” said the 74-year-old president.