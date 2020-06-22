Trump to end Dreamer’s program under which 6,40,000 immigrants are protected

The United States Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday that the US administration is set to end the Dreamers program that safeguards immigrants who come to the US illegally as children within the next six months, Reuters reported.

According to American Immigration Council, The American Dream and Promise Act would provide current, former, and future undocumented high-school graduates and GED recipients a three-step pathway to US citizenship through college, work, or the armed services.

The Trump administration sees the program as unlawful and the US Supreme Court - which last week ruled against the Trump administration’s plan to end it - did not disagree, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“At no point in that decision did they say that the program was lawful. They simply didn’t like the rationale and the procedures that we used,” Wolf said.

However, the US Supreme Court had blocked Trump’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy on Thursday. The policy was put in action by former President Barack Obama. The policy protects the fundamental rights of around 649,000 immigrants and prevents their deportation.

Trump had made an unsuccessful attempt to quash the policy in 2017. The decision upheld lower court decisions that found that Trump’s 2017 move to rescind the program was unlawful but does not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program, according to the Reuters report.

Trump on Saturday said his administration would resubmit plans to end the policy but gave no details.

Wolf told CBS’s “Face the Nation” the administration would keep renewing visas for the people covered by the popular program while seeking a way to permanently end it.

Asked if Trump had ruled out ending the program through an executive order, Wolf said the administration would continue to press Congress to find a solution.

“I’m not going to get ahead in front of the president. He’s going to make that decision at the right time, but the department will be ready to make that call,” he said.