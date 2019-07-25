Unilever Q2 sales slip due to bad weather in Europe and poor growth in India

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc reported slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, hit by wet weather in Europe and moderating growth in India, but kept its full-year sales target intact.
The company said that it continues to expect full-year underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of its multi-year 3 per cent to 5 per cent target range and operating margin to reach 20 per cent in 2020.
Unilever's shares were down 1.1 per cent in the morning trade, compared to the broader FTSE 100 index, which was flat.
The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream said that the underlying sales rose 3.5 per cent in the second quarter, but that missed analysts' average forecasts for a 3.7 per cent rise, according to a company-supplied consensus.
Wet weather in Europe dampened ice-cream sales following two straight seasons of hot summers, while growth in India slowed again as a late monsoon season and lower food inflation weakened rural demand.
“It seems a bit ironic with (Europe) being at super record temperatures right now, but in the quarter we are reporting, it was quite negative,” Unilever's Chief Financial Officer said on an earnings call with media.
Average rainfall across 12 European cities was three times higher in April and May than the prior year, while average hours of sunshine were down between 9 per cent and 25 per cent in the same two months, a Jefferies analysis showed.
Ice cream makes up 13 per cent of Unilever's group sales and about 20 per cent of its European sales annually. In the second quarter that rises to 30 per cent or $1.25 billion in sales, Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said in a pre-earnings note.
Growth mainly came from emerging markets, where the company continued to win volume share in places like Indonesia and the Philippines, even though sales in India decelerated to 7 per cent in the second quarter from 9 per cent in the previous three months.
Underlying sales in emerging markets rose 7.4 per cent in the quarter, while they fell 1.6 per cent in developed markets. Emerging markets contribute 60 per cent to Unilever's overall sales. Turnover inched lower to $15.25 billion.
“Unilever themselves describe their markets as mixed, and most investors will look at these numbers as something of a curate's egg,” said Steve Clayton, manager of the HL Select funds, which holds a position in Unilever.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...