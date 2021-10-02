World

US and Panama officials meet to discuss infrastructure needs

Reuters Mexico City | Updated on October 02, 2021

US aims to promote the Build Back Better World program, an alternative to China’s multi trillion-dollar Belt and Road plan

A US Deputy National Security Adviser met with Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo, and other officials to discuss the Central American country’s infrastructure needs and transparency, the White House said on Friday

Daleep Singh, the US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, also travelled to Colombia and Ecuador in a bid to promote a G7 infrastructure program aimed at countering China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Singh met with Cortizo and his Cabinet members, representatives of the Panama Canal Authority, and private sector business leaders, the statement by National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

The meetings focused on supporting local communities “in a way that responds to infrastructure needs and advances the highest standards for transparency and anti-corruption, financial sustainability, labour protections, and environmental preservation,” Horne said.

Singh visited the countries to promote the Build Back Better World program, an initiative developed by a group of the seven richest democracies as an alternative to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi trillion-dollar Belt and Road plan.

Published on October 02, 2021

