US could blacklist Chinese surveillance tech firm Hikvision: Report

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The US administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy US technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, in a move that deepens worries about trade frictions between the world's two top economies.
The move would effectively place Hikvision on a US blacklist and US companies may have to obtain government approval to supply components to Hikvision, the paper said.
The US Commerce Department blocked Huawei Technologies from buying US goods last week, effectively banning US companies from doing business with the Chinese firm, a major escalation in the trade war, saying Huawei was involved in activities contrary to national security.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Hikvision shares opened 10 per cent lower but an executive in the company's office told Reuters the company had not been informed of the possible US blacklisting.
“The chips Hikvision uses are very commercial and most of the suppliers are actually in China although there are some in the United States,” said the executive, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. “Even if the US stops selling them to us we can remedy this through other suppliers” she said.
Hikvision and Dahua Technology which produce audio-visual equipment that can be used for surveillance were specifically cited in a letter to Trump's top advisers last month, signed by more than 40 lawmakers.
The lawmakers said China's actions in its western region of Xinjiang “may constitute crimes against humanity” and urged tighter US export controls to ensure that US companies are not assisting the Chinese government's crackdown there.
China has faced growing condemnation from Western capitals and rights groups for setting up facilities that UN experts describe as mass detention centers holding more than 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims.
Beijing has said its measures in Xinjiang, which are also reported to include widespread surveillance of the population, are aimed at stemming the threat of Islamist militancy. The facilities or camps that have opened are vocational training centers, the government has said.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor