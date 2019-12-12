World

US elections: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are tied in California, shows poll

Bloomberg Washington | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren as at a US Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Ohio, US, on October 15, 2019.   -  REUTERS

US Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are running neck-and-neck for the top spot in California, according to a poll from CNN and SSRS released Wednesday.

The poll found that Biden with 21 per cent support in the state, followed by Sanders with 20 per cent and Warren with 17 per cent. All three were within the margin of error of 5.2 percentage points. Pete Buttigieg was in fourth with 9 per cent, all the others were polling in single digits. The poll was conducted from December 4-8.

The poll diverged from one released last week by the Los Angeles Times that showed Sanders leading with 24 per cent, Warren with 22 per cent, Biden with 14 per cent and Buttigieg with 12 per cent. The LA Times survey was conducted before Kamala Harris dropped out of the race.

The CNN poll on Wednesday also surveyed Democratic voters in Texas where Biden led with 35 per cent, followed by Sanders with 15 per cent. Warren had 13 per cent support, Buttigieg with 9 per cent and the rest of the field in single digits. The Texas poll was also conducted December 4-8, and has a margin of error of 6.6 percentage points.

California and Texas will vote on Super Tuesday March 3. The two states allot the highest number of delegates, 15.

Published on December 12, 2019
national politics
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fed keeps interest rates on hold amid 'favourable' economic outlook