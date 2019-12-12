US elections: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are tied in California, shows poll

US Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are running neck-and-neck for the top spot in California, according to a poll from CNN and SSRS released Wednesday.

The poll found that Biden with 21 per cent support in the state, followed by Sanders with 20 per cent and Warren with 17 per cent. All three were within the margin of error of 5.2 percentage points. Pete Buttigieg was in fourth with 9 per cent, all the others were polling in single digits. The poll was conducted from December 4-8.

The poll diverged from one released last week by the Los Angeles Times that showed Sanders leading with 24 per cent, Warren with 22 per cent, Biden with 14 per cent and Buttigieg with 12 per cent. The LA Times survey was conducted before Kamala Harris dropped out of the race.

The CNN poll on Wednesday also surveyed Democratic voters in Texas where Biden led with 35 per cent, followed by Sanders with 15 per cent. Warren had 13 per cent support, Buttigieg with 9 per cent and the rest of the field in single digits. The Texas poll was also conducted December 4-8, and has a margin of error of 6.6 percentage points.

California and Texas will vote on Super Tuesday March 3. The two states allot the highest number of delegates, 15.