US GDP lost $16 trillion since 2000 due to racism, says Citigroup study

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
If the US could instantly end the most severe forms of economic discrimination against African Americans, it could give a $5-trillion boost to gross domestic product over the next five years, according to a new study by Citigroup Inc.
The New York-based bank looked at the costs of lost wages, less access to home and small business loans and limited access higher education. Over the past 20 years, GDP lost about $16 trillion because of race-based inequalities, the firm estimated in a study released recently.
Citigroup concluded the costs of racism are greater than did a 2019 McKinsey study, which estimated that the racial wealth gap would cost the US economy $1.5 trillion through 2028, but both agree the status quo is a drag on growth.
Also read: For American voters, the choice is Black or Blue
“What this report underscores is that this tariff is levied on us all, and particularly in the US, that cost has a real and tangible impact on our countrys economic output,” Citigroup Vice-Chairman Raymond J. McGuire said in the report. “We have a responsibility and an opportunity to confront this longstanding societal ill.”
Citigroup also concluded that closing the wage gap two decades ago could have freed up $2.7 trillion in income for consumption and investment, and fair lending to Black entrepreneurs could have generated $13 trillion in business revenue over the same time period.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...