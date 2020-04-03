World

US jobless claims doubled to record 665 million last week

Bloomberg April 3 | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits more than doubled to a second straight record as the coronavirus widened its reach and closed more businesses.

A total of 6.65 million people filed jobless claims in the week ended March 28, according to Labor Department figures released on Thursday, as many stores and restaurants were forced to close across the nation to mitigate the outbreak. The prior weeks level was also revised up slightly to 3.31 million.

The figure topped all analyst estimates and compared with a median projection of 3.76 million.

