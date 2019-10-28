World

US rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case

Reuters Geneva | Updated on October 28, 2019 Published on October 28, 2019

Washington sending the matter to WTO arbitration

Washington going to WTO arbitration

The US rejected China’s request on Monday for $2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged US failure to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.

WTO appeals judges said in July the US did not fully comply with a WTO ruling about tariffs it put on Chinese solar panels, wind towers, and steel cylinders. They said Beijing could impose retaliatory sanctions if Washington did not remove the tariffs.

Washington has challenged the ruling and at WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body on Monday it objected to the $2.4 billion sought, sending the matter to WTO arbitration to decide on the amount, the trade official said. The case dates to the Obama era but highlights continuing White House complaints about the WTO.

Published on October 28, 2019
WTO
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
White House Situation Room: Two photos capture vastly different presidents