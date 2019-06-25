US sanctions on Khamenei mean end of diplomacy: Iran

Disha Medical raises ₹28 crore
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
Iran said on Tuesday that a US decision to impose sanctions on the country's supreme leader and other top officials permanently closed the path to diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.
“Imposing useless sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the commander of Iran's diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.
“Trump's desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security.”
US President Donald Trump targeted Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking an unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone.
Washington said it will also impose sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif this week.
Khamenei is Iran's utmost authority who has the last say on all state matters.
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
Facebook has invested $25 million (₹173 crore) in Bengaluru-based social commerce start-up Meesho, marking ...
zBliss’ technology connects medical devices in intensive care units
Antariksh builds an IoT-based solution for each stakeholder in the ecosystem
India INX Global Access can help producers hedge themselves in global markets
...as the US Federal Reserve opens the door for rate cuts in the future
Will the NBFCs return to their green pastures? We back-track to the genesis of the liquidity issue ailing the ...
The stock of D-Link India jumped 10 per cent with spurt in volume by more than 4.9 times on Monday. This rally ...
Thanks to Gully Boy, the Hindi heartland may have woken up to the raw energy of rap only now. Down south, a ...
It’s the 33rd anniversary of Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal, and therefore the perfect occasion for a ...
“What’s all this shiny stuff?” Bins asks. It looks like bubble wrap made of shiny mirror-plastic. “It’s from ...
The daughter of Babur and author of Humayun-nama not only wrote history as a woman but lived it, too
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...