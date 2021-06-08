US Supreme Court curbs green card bids from temporary residents

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Supreme Court ruled that people who entered the US illegally can’t seek permanent residency just because they are now covered by a program that gives them temporary legal status.
The justices on Monday unanimously ruled against Jose Sanchez and Sonia Gonzalez, a married Salvadoran couple who received Temporary Protected Status after El Salvador suffered a series of earthquakes in 2001. The ruling could affect thousands of people covered by the TPS program, which protects immigrants whose home countries are in crisis.
Bill to remove per country cap on Green Card introduced in US Congress
Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan said federal law allows green-card applications by temporary residents only if they were admitted into the country legally.
“Sanchez was not lawfully admitted, and his TPS does not alter that fact,” Kagan wrote. “He therefore cannot become a permanent resident of this country.”
US scraps changes to H-1B visa rules
The case divided immigration advocates from President Joe Biden’s administration, which defended what it said was a 30-year government practice of rejecting applications from illegal entrants. Biden’s team inherited the case from former President Donald Trump’s administration, which formalized the policy.
TPS currently covers hundreds of thousands of people from a dozen countries. More than 250,000 are from El Salvador, who under federal law must have had continuous presence in the US since 2001. TPS shields recipients from deportation and lets them hold jobs legally.
In 2007 Sanchez got an employment visa through his employer, Viking Yacht Co., and seven years later he sought to use that visa to get what’s known as an “adjustment” to permanent status for himself and his wife. US Citizen and Immigration Services rejected the application in 2015.
The case is Sanchez v. Mayorkas, 20-315.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...