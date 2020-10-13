US witnesses sudden spike in Covid-19 cases; signal to second wave of infection

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The coronavirus spread has suddenly spiked in the 12 states of the US. This sudden rise in the number of cases signal to the second wave of infection in the country.
According to the Business Insider analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, these 12 states struck seven-day rolling average case counts.
The states — Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oregon, South Dakota, and Utah — recorded more new infections in the last seven days than they ever have in a one-week period, Science Alert reported.
The country has reported over 50,000 new cases each day for the last four days. This is the highest rate of infection reported since mid-August.
Another analysis by the New York Times stated that case counts are high - with a seven-day daily average of at least 15 new cases per 100,000 people — in 26 states. Daily case counts are further swelling in another 16 states and Washington, DC.
Speaking on the growing numbers, Megan Ranney, an emergency-room physician and Brown University associate professor, told CNN on Sunday: “We are all seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients who are coming into our ERs, who are getting really sick, requiring hospitalization and even intensive care. We are all deeply afraid that this is the beginning of that dreaded second wave.”
Health experts and researchers speculated that the coronavirus outbreak will rage in the country, especially during winters when people will prefer staying indoors for a longer period of time. This will increase the viral load in small spaces, as per the previous report.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...