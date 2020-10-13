US witnesses sudden spike in Covid-19 cases; signal to second wave of infection

The coronavirus spread has suddenly spiked in the 12 states of the US. This sudden rise in the number of cases signal to the second wave of infection in the country.

According to the Business Insider analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, these 12 states struck seven-day rolling average case counts.

The states — Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oregon, South Dakota, and Utah — recorded more new infections in the last seven days than they ever have in a one-week period, Science Alert reported.

The country has reported over 50,000 new cases each day for the last four days. This is the highest rate of infection reported since mid-August.

Another analysis by the New York Times stated that case counts are high - with a seven-day daily average of at least 15 new cases per 100,000 people — in 26 states. Daily case counts are further swelling in another 16 states and Washington, DC.

Covid patients rise

Speaking on the growing numbers, Megan Ranney, an emergency-room physician and Brown University associate professor, told CNN on Sunday: “We are all seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients who are coming into our ERs, who are getting really sick, requiring hospitalization and even intensive care. We are all deeply afraid that this is the beginning of that dreaded second wave.”

Winter worries

Health experts and researchers speculated that the coronavirus outbreak will rage in the country, especially during winters when people will prefer staying indoors for a longer period of time. This will increase the viral load in small spaces, as per the previous report.