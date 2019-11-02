With new visa norms, practising medicine in UK to become simpler: British Council

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Practising medicine in the UK will become simpler for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals as the country has changed its visa norms by doing away with the requirement of two separate English tests, according to the British Council.
Earlier the candidates had to clear two separate tests for registering with relevant healthcare regulator in the UK and for immigration purposes.
The British Council conducts the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam for non-native English language speakers.
“We are excited that the UK recently streamlined the English proficiency tests requirement for international healthcare professionals. This is good news for aspiring Indian and other international healthcare professionals, as now they are required to take an English exam just once to enable them to work in the UK,” Michael King, director at British Council English and Examinations Services India Private Limited, said.
The candidates earlier had to take exams like IELTS or OET to register with Nursing and Midwifery Council and the General Medical Council which are the two healthcare boards in the UK and they also had to clear IELTS (UKVi) to apply for visa.
According to the British Council, since the benchmark of English tested for the registration as healthcare professional was already high, there was no need for duplication of the exercise and the change in visa norms will make practising medicine in the UK smooth for healthcare professionals.
The change in norms has also been welcomed by officials at Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, which conducts the Occupational English Test (OET).
“The UK Home Office has streamlined English language testing ensuring that doctors, dentists, nurses and midwives who have already passed an English language test accepted by the relevant professional body, do not have to sit another test before entry to the UK on a Tier 2 visa,” said Sujata Stead, CEO, Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment.
“This change will make sure that hospitals and medical practices across the country will be able to access the staff they need more quickly,” she added.
The change is applicable to all Tier 2 (general) visa applications submitted from October 1.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism