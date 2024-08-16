Bangladesh’s interim head Muhammad Yunus assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh,” Modi posted on social media platform X.

The assurance is important given the increase in violence against minorities in Bangladesh after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. Hasina fled to India after anti-government protestors converged in Dhaka and started making their way towards her residence.

Bangladesh’s newly-appointed Home Affairs Ministry adviser M. Sakhawat Hussain also had assured on Thursday that swift legal action will be taken against those who attack or abuse minorities. He emphasised that was no place for violence, conflict or hatred in the country.

Modi had sought protection of Hindus in Bangladesh when he called Yunus last week to extend his felicitation after he was sworn-in as the head of the interim government.