Yoga has emerged as a force of unity : Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and has emerged as a force of unity. He said as the world is fighting Covid-19, the benefits of yoga in strengthening immunity are being valued even more.

In a special address on the occasion of International Yoga Day, he said: “Yoga does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace yoga. All you need is...some part of your time and an empty space.” He added that yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity.

“If we can finetune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the benefits of yoga in boosting immunity. There are several yoga asanas that help in strengthening immunity and metabolism, he said. “Covid-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system. Pranayama, or breathing exercises, can help us in strengthening the respiratory system,” he added.

Virtual celebration

The theme of the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga at home and yoga with family’. Due to the pandemic, the occasion is being celebrated virtually without any mass gatherings.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to observe the day by staying in the confines of their homes and make yoga a part of their daily routine.

He added that yoga makes us stronger physically and mentally and also gives us emotional stability to confidently negotiate the challenges before us.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 the ‘International Day of Yoga’.