Yogi Adityanath is rated the best performing CM for fourth consecutive year: survey

This year’s India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll revealed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been rated the best performing Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive year.
CM Adityanath secured 25 per cent of the total votes to occupy the first position.
CM Adityanath, who is one of the youngest CMs in India, drew sharp criticism for his handling of Hathras gangrape case and the recent ‘love jihad law’.
However, this has not affected his popularity among people. Adityanath’s approval rating has, in fact, increased by one from the August edition of the MOTN survey.
According to the survey, 54 per cent of the respondents support Adityanath's anti-conversion law while 58 per cent voted against laws against interfaith marriages.
Adityanth was followed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who secured the second spot by getting 14 per cent of the total votes. While his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has occupied the third spot, replacing Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh).
Nitish Kumar, who became Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term, has clinched the fourth spot with 6 per cent votes, followed by Reddy at the fifth position.
At the state level, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik has been rated as the best performing CM with 51 per cent votes. Arvind Kejriwal secured the second spot with 41 per cent votes, followed by Yogi Adityanath (39 per cent), Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray (35 per cent) and Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao (35 per cent).
