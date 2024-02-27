In a significant development, billionaire Indian industrialist and philanthropist Yohan Poonawalla has acquired the late Queen’s historic Range Rover. Poonawalla, renowned for his collection of historic vehicles, wasted no time in securing the royal car after its advertisement appeared online. Acting swiftly, he ensured ownership before global interest surged, with potential buyers from around the world vying for this remarkable piece of automotive history.

The acquired vehicle, a 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition, adorned in Loire blue with ivory upholstery, holds notable historical significance. It served during the UK state visit of former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2016. Television broadcasts showcased Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, driving the car with President Obama seated beside him, while Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Michelle Obama occupied the rear seats.

Expressing his satisfaction with the purchase, Yohan Poonawalla stated, “I am delighted to have acquired this remarkable piece of automotive history. The fact that it still retains the same registration number, OU16 XVH, as used by the late Queen, turned out to be an added bonus.”

This acquisition adds to Yohan Poonawalla’s impressive collection, which includes a 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Limousine previously used by the late Queen on state occasions. His collection spans various eras and includes cars owned by Maharajas, Nawabs, Sheikhs, Presidents, and even the Pope. Poonawalla’s passion for classic cars has earned him global recognition, with accolades such as the ‘Classic Car Ambassador of the Year Award’ and being named in the ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World.’