BITS Law School in Mumbai, the new-age Law School of BITS Pilani, an Institution of Eminence, commenced its first academic year today for its fully-residential five-year integrated BA/ BBA LLB Honors degree programmes.

In the founding class of 120 students, 74 per cent (89 in total) are women, says a press release.

From more than 4,300 applications that were initiated, 120 students were selected based on performance in high school, co/ extracurricular achievements, a personal interview, and a standardized law entrance test score (CLAT, LSAT – India, MH CET Law, and BITS Law Entrance Test).

The founding batch has 43 per cent students from the Arts & Humanities stream, 39 per cent from Commerce, and 18 per cent from the Science stream. The high performing candidates in the admission process are in the top 2 per cent of all CLAT test takers, and percentile score of 99.3 in LSAT India.

A section of the founding batch of the BITS Law School, Mumbai

More than 50 per cent of students in the founding class come from 19 states and union territories other than Maharashtra. The students of the founding class have diverse and well-rounded co/extra-curricular interests and achievements. They have excelled in a variety of fields, including martial arts, debating, Bharatanatyam, community service, model United Nations, creative writing, music, art, and sports.

Commenting on the founding class, Dr. Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean, BITS Law School said, “The academic prowess, cultural competence, geographical diversity, linguistic variety, and the assortment of professional interests of this trailblazing cohort are worthy of admiration and respect.”

The academic session was preceded by the orientation week that included a mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution of India among other sessions, that informed the students about the programmes.

The orientation week culminated with the Chancellor’s dinner on July 29, during which the students had an opportunity to interact with the Chancellor of BITS Pilani, Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla.

