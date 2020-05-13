3 lessons for CXOs

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
The world is currently navigating through uncharted territory, facing a crisis unprecedented in its scope and spread. Coronavirus, a disease that birthed in China has now meandered to new epicentres in the US and Europe. It is always challenging to fight an unknown enemy and stave off risks that seemingly do not exist.
However, now that the enemy is known and we have a better understanding of the risks that have germinated, it is incumbent upon organisations to reinvent and reboot for a new normal. If done the right way, companies can create value from the current high risk environment to build more enduring businesses.
Crises generally tend to be highly dynamic in nature, necessitating the need to constantly re-frame existing risk policies and models. This process needs to be top-down in nature and ideally led by the board. A very effective risk governance mechanism can be to set up a board level risk oversight committee. Such a committee periodically assesses the prevailing risks, determines the governance needs of the organisation and then takes the steps deemed necessary to address those needs.
An additional responsibility of the risk committee could be to anticipate risks and stress test the current risk-management plan. A board-level risk committee, whether standalone or hybrid, can be highly effective in cutting through organisational complexity, attaining the necessary visibility into risks and risk management and in exercising risk oversight. If your board doesn’t already have a risk management committee, then it is time to consider instituting one.
We have all grown to understand and appreciate the role that technology plays in our lives. The current crisis further underscores the importance of technology and its ability to help businesses function effectively even in the most extreme circumstances. With the constraints on physical mobility, all companies have had to migrate to a work from home (WFH) model and a new normal of virtual events.
However, there are multiple risks stemming from the WFH model. Key among them are risks to data security, maintaining client confidentiality, access to uninterrupted networks and sufficient hardware inventory. As the pandemic continues, companies need to gear up for a future where maybe 20-30 per cent of the workforce would work from home. Businesses now need to create a renewed cyber and technology policy to reflect the changing environment.
The suddenness of Covid and the subsequent lockdown had companies scrambling to implement their BCP. This included migrating to a WFH model, getting together the necessary hardware, updating compliance policies and communicating proactively with employees and clients. The current crisis has given businesses an opportunity to reassess the efficacy of their existing BCP. As the crisis is unfolding, businesses should document the impacts and responses clearly so that they can be reviewed later and learnings can be distilled from the same, just like they do in the airline industry. This will allow businesses to better anticipate future risks and become more proactive and resilient.
Crises can push people and businesses to the wall, testing their mettle and stretching them to the limit. However, they also afford companies the unique opportunity to gain deeper insights into the impact of expected and unexpected risks on their businesses and take these learnings to become better prepared for the future. This could be anything from making wearing masks a part of an employees’ KRAs, as one company in China has done, to following a rotational WFH model through the year.
The writer is President, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...