A cumulative hit

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
On March 24, the Finance Minister announced a bouquet of relaxations under GST for taxpayers due to the impact of Covid-19. These revolved around extending the due date for filing their returns, reducing the rate of interest, waiving of late fee and generally assuring taxpayers that what they have to do in April, May and June could be done by June.
On April 2, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs ( CBIC) issued a bunch of Notifications implementing the relaxations announced by the Finance Minister. In doing so, they have also added in a bit of their own generosity by deferring the restrictions on credit imposed by Rule 36(4) of the CGST Rules.
Rule 36(4) made its entry on October 9, 2019, and read “Input tax credit to be availed by a registered person in respect of invoices or debit notes, the details of which have not been uploaded by the suppliers under sub-section (1) of section 37, shall not exceed 20 per cent of the eligible credit available in respect of invoices or debit notes the details of which have been uploaded by the suppliers under sub-section (1) of section 37.”
On December 26, 2019, 20 per cent was amended to 10 per cent. For instance, if the eligible tax credit is ₹1,00,000 but invoices worth only ₹80,000 have been uploaded by the counter-parties, eligible input tax credit for that month would be ₹88,000 (₹80,000 + 10 per cent of ₹80,000). The balance would be claimed as and when the invoices that weren’t uploaded are uploaded. Notification No 36/2020 issued on April 3 clarifies that the cumulative impact of Rule 36(4) for six months from February 2020 would be adjusted in the GST return of September 2020.
While the intention of the CBIC to provide every sort of relaxation to the beleaguered taxpayer in these difficult times is laudable, the necessity of forcing him to take a hit of six months in a single month would be counter-productive. Rule 36(4) is being challenged on the grounds that GST laws cannot bring in monetary limits to input tax credit — at best they can impose non-monetary conditions to test their eligibility.
The 10 per cent limit is arbitrary and is being challenged at High Courts. Since the due dates for filing of returns have been extended to June 30, it is possible that many taxpayers would choose to file their returns on that date. In case there is an extension, they would choose that extension. Hence it is possible that at the time of filing the GST return for September 2020, the amount of credit that is not eligible due to the mathematical permutations and combinations imposed by Rule 36(4) could be quite high.
Taxpayers would need to take the entire hit in one month’s return which may not be what the government intended. Taxpayers would want the ineligible credit to be spread over six months till March 2021. Ideally, the CBIC should state that Rule 36(4) would not be a part of the statute book till September 2020. If the new system of returns and e-invoices are introduced from October 2020 as has been promised, Rule 36(4) will not be required at all. The new system of returns has been designed in such a way that, if all goes well, the chances of there being an invoice that has neither been accepted, rejected or kept pending are small. However, with GST revenues already dipping and expected to dip further, one cannot expect too many changes to the GST Rules in the next few months. Artificial restrictions such as the one imposed by Rule 36(4) are bound to continue.
The writer is a chartered accountant
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The recent rout in the equity markets, coupled with the 75 basis points cut in the repo rate by the RBI, makes ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...