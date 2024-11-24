In the summer of 2005, a brawny kid, as green as the sleeveless tee he was wearing, walked onto the clay courts of Roland Garros for the very first time, his signature bandana tied tightly around his head and an unmistakable fire in his eyes.

He was facing the then World No. 1 Roger Federer in the semifinals. It was Federer’s first encounter with Rafael Nadal on the red clay. The wonderkid stopped the legend in his tracks, preventing Federer from attempting a Career Grand Slam. Nadal went on to win his maiden Grand Slam at that French Open.

What followed was a remarkable 23-year career that saw Nadal destroy his opponents, winning a record 22 Grand Slam titles — that includes 14 titles (2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-2020, 2022) on the Paris clay, 2 Olympic gold medals, 5 Davis Cups and innumerable ATP masters.

Legendary career

Rafa Nadal’s career is nothing short of legendary. His best shot, the hooked, high-kicking forehand can bring the ball from the depths of hell with a power that only he can muster. His heavy topspin and unparalleled footwork gathered admiration and love from his fans, and a respect tinged with fear from his opponents.

After a long, injury-prone career marked by a historic rivalry with Federer, Rafa’s journey into the sunset kind of began two years ago at the 2022 Laver Cup when Federer retired from professional tennis. Nadal was sitting next to his teary-eyed pal/rival holding his hand tight, laughing and crying as the men in blue took home victory. What began then came to an end in the 2024 Davis Cup, in his home turf, under his country’s flag.

Nadal retired in the same manner he played: by giving it all, playing every point like it was a match point, no matter the opponent or the stage, though with lesser zeal than what we are used to.

Match rituals

Even his legendary pre-serve rituals couldn’t turn the game in his favour. He did them all. He fixed his phantom wedgie, touched his nose some thousand times, tucked his hair behind his ears, arranged his water bottles like toy soldiers in the exact same formation every single time, got his two towels, did not step on the lines, but to no avail. Despite the loss, the indomitable King of Clay’s last roar still echoed glimpses of his greatness.

But, Rafa being Rafa was happy just to be playing the game that he loves dearly. “I leave the court with a smile,” he said. “It’s been an incredible journey… [I’ve] achieved even more than what I had dreamed.”

Every tennis fan turned into a Spaniard that night as they farewelled Nadal.

Throughout his reign, the shy kid from Mallorca made us sit through some enthralling long tennis, and watching him evolve from challenger to destroyer was truly a privilege.

Nadal may want to be remembered as “a good person and a kid from a small village in Mallorca that followed their dreams,” but the world will remember him as the titan that he was and for the thrills and the euphoria he gave.