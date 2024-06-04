A political scientist commented on the 2024 verdict thus: ‘The people of India have given NDA a victory that some feel like a defeat and given a defeat to the INDIA alliance that some feel it like a victory.’

No doubt, this third consecutive victory of the NDA is historic in many ways. Notwithstanding the over enthusiasm seen in the Congress and INDI Alliance camp, one can’t undermine the significance of BJP-NDA’s victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The credit for NDA victory singularly goes to Modi’s leadership. One must remember that the seats won by the BJP singularly are more than the combined strength of the partners of INDI Alliance.

This victory is remarkable on three counts. Firstly, this is the victory of PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat agenda, notwithstanding some other campaign themes figuring in his speeches during the election. Secondly, this election brings back coalition era again in national politics. Thirdly, this election once again reminds us about the threat of vote bank politics in certain States, a phenomenon otherwise resoundingly rejected by the nation.

Let’s start with Viksit Bharat. Remember, while Congress has doubled its seats, BJP’s dominance continues from Karnataka-Telangana-Andhra in down South to Himachal-Uttarakhand in the North. Add to this BJP’s remarkable success in Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha. While large parts of the country have gone with the BJP’s appeal for Viksit Bharat, casteism being taken to a new height in States like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra has tried to deeply damage the impact of Viksit Bharat narrative. This was the old Congress tactic of divide and rule, learnt by them from the British rulers of the pre-Independence era. People assailing the BJP for issues like mangalsutra and related issues, conveniently forget that BJP had no choice but to attack the idea of faith-based quota; so very close to the hearts of the Congress.

Politics of performance

One can’t forget that the BJP is the only party that has the courage of conviction to seek votes on the basis of its performance. Politics of performance is the coinage of the BJP and no other political party has even uttered the word ‘performance’. Sadly, Opposition parties in general and INDI Alliance in particular pushed a divisive agenda and indulged in mis-information as well as rumour-mongering. The BJP and NDA were compelled to respond to this and caution voters about the vote-bank politics of the Opposition symbolised by their push for faith-based politics.

The second point is about the comeback of the coalition politics at the national level. If coalition politics and the resultant instability is to be avoided, national political parties will have to work more zealously for a well-oiled party organisation. Congress too must understand that maverick politicians like Mamata Banerjee would never be a part of a coalition other than one led by her. INDI Alliance leaders must understand that court-ordered imprisonment of corrupt leaders like Arvind Kejriwal or Hemant Soren has not evoked any emotional wave in favour of their respective parties.

Thirdly, this election is a reminder to the countrymen about the danger of revival of the ugly and disastrous vote-bank politics. INDI Alliance must know that this verdict cannot and should not be interpreted as endorsement of their divisive politics of vote banks. End of the day, one cannot forget that neither INDI Alliance nor Congress party have resolutely denied that faith-based quota, something rejected by the framers of the Constitution lock, stock and barrel.

Politics of destabilisation

Lastly, it would be detrimental not just to the Congress but to the entire country to consider this as mandate if favour their old style politics of destabilisation. INDI Alliance was wary of announcing their PM candidate. Also, this hotchpotch alliance had neither come out with any common minimum programme nor any plan of action. Their politics was against only and only Modi. Hence, let the Opposition not make a mistake to consider that the setback to the BJP and NDA is in any way rejection of the lofty ideas mooted by PM Modi.

Is the INDI Alliance against the ideas of Viksit Bharat? Or, say Atmanirbhar Bharat? Do they find anything wrong with Ek-Bharat, Shreshth Bharat? Tragically, not just the Congress but the entire left-liberal ecosystem never recognised the importance of the Prime Minister’s clarion call for Sab Ka Prayas, along with Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas and Sab Ka Prayas. The skewed approach and narrow-mindedness of the Opposition prevented itself from endorsing the brilliant idea of the PM suggesting that the only castes that we must recognise are garib, yuva, annadata and nari shakti. The pathological hatred of the Opposition towards the PM sharpened their adversarial politics leaving almost no meeting ground leading to at least a semblance of constructive politics.

The icing on the cake is BJP’s victory in Odisha. Years before Amit Shah as party chief had set the goal of making inroads in Coromandel States. With Odisha going the BJP way this is now achieved in a spectacular way. Those relishing in the reduced number of NDA would do well to keep this in mind as well.

The writer is former National Vice-President of BJP, and President of ICCR