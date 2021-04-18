A wholesome life for haemophiliacs

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Haemophilia is a spontaneous or trauma-induced haemorrhagic incident in patients which could further lead to long-lasting disability and premature death with sub-optimal treatment. As per World Haemophilia Foundation, India has the highest number of registered haemophilia cases in the world. But India has seen remarkable growth in Haemophilia care recently.
In the last few years, the government has been taking an active interest in improving haemophilia care in the country along with other rare bleeding disorders. Under the aegis of the Blood Cell of National Health Mission, the government provides financial support to States to strengthen their healthcare systems including for handling blood disorders based on the proposals submitted by the State/UT governments.
Providing financial support for obtaining medicines in coordination with the State health department becomes critical and the Centre is working with all State governments towards this. Emphasis is being given by the NHM for initiating prophylaxis for at least all the children in the States. At State and national levels, awareness programmes for haemophilia are being organised. A national registry is being created which would be an important tool for planning future patient services.
NHM has released a guidance note on delivery of essential health services during Covid-19 outbreak in which it was suggested that services for patients with blood disorders — thalassemia, sickle cell diseases, and haemophilia — need to be ensured.
Comprehensive haemophilia care centres must be developed with state-of-art facilities and skilled resources to manage all patients irrespective of their complexities. With collaborative efforts, the day would not be far when patients with haemophilia live a wholesome life.
The writer is National Senior Consultant & Coordinator, Blood Cell - NHM , Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
