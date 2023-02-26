SEBI’s Feb record

February has been quite an action packed month for the capital market regulator SEBI in more ways than one, it appears. The media glare and the minute-by-minute commentary by analysts and television anchors over the tsunami of heavy selling on shares of a leading conglomerate notwithstanding, SEBI it appears went on with its normal routine unhindered by the high decibel drama being played out on the market meltdown of the shares of this Group.

One astute capital market observer pointed out that SEBI created a record of sorts this month by putting out for public comments as many as 17 consultation papers in the 23 days of the month so far.

That would mean almost one consultation paper a day to keep the critics of the regulator away, quipped this expert.

The next Bengaluru?

Some businessmen now say Nagpur is one of the best places to start a business.

The city has been rated as one of the most liveable cities in India. A senior official of a Japanese chemical company told his colleagues that Nagpur is the next Bengaluru. He saw in Nagpur what was in Bengaluru some 20 years ago.

It is a good city for white-collar jobs and less militant, according to Inventys Research Chairman and MD Deepak Birewar. Other advantages are there is no shortage of electricity, while water and land prices are cheaper.

Galwan and Google

The ongoing marathon hearings in Google’s appeal before NCLAT in the Android matter, took an interesting turn on Thursday. Google’s Counsel cited Galwan Valley clashes at the border with China as the real cause for exit of UC browser — a competing browser owned by Alibaba Group — from the markets, and not the restrictions imposed by Google!

He went on to assert that UC Browser had not lost market share due to any condition under Google’s Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA), but due to the government’s ban, subsequent to the clash at Galwan Valley, on Chinese applications.

Google criticised CCI’s approach in using data of 2020 showing the decline of UC browser’s market share post the ban without mentioning the reason of its decline. Google stated that UC browser was downloaded on 79 per cent devices and 104.9 million times in 2020 before their ban due to the Galwan valley clash with China.

PM’s praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quick to acknowledge any development on social media. It was no surprise then when his twitter handle had a tweet by him acknowledging the important step towards encouraging top quality Shree Anna products in India and internationally.

The PM was responding to the tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, wherein the Minister informed that FSSAI India has framed a comprehensive group standard for 15 types of millets specifying eight quality parameters to ensure the availability of good quality millets in domestic and global markets.

The PM tweeted: “Important step towards encouraging top quality Shree Anna products in India and internationally.” Our Bureaus