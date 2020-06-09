Borrowers shouldn’t demand interest waiver during loan moratorium period

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Bank borrowers, especially from the business community, have a tendency to always expect maximum favours from the financing banks. One is reminded of the phrase ‘Please sir, can I have some more’ in Oliver Twist, by Charles Dickens, while dealing with such expectations.
In the wake of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India on March 27 issued a circular, allowing banks to grant a moratorium to borrowers on payment of instalments for three months. An extension of the moratorium period was announced on May 22, making it a six-month moratorium.
The objective behind the RBI circular was to “mitigate the burden of debt servicing on account of the disruption caused due to the pandemic”. As per the RBI circular, banks will be permitted to continue charging interest for the moratorium period also but the interest would be collected later.
Now a petition (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court that the objective of the circular would be rendered futile if interest is levied later and further contended that interest should not be charged during the moratorium period.
The RBI has rightly pleaded that waiver of interest during moratorium on term loan repayment would jeopardies the financial health and stability of banks as well as the interest of debtors. The RBI has informed that the decision of moratorium was to ensure continuity of viable businesses and the regulatory package to defer payment of loan cannot be construed as a waiver.
The RBI has also informed that banks are expected to run on viable commercial considerations and are guardians of the depositors’ monies and actions of the banks need to be guided by the interest of the depositors.
Banks are important for any economic activity in the country and they should be financially viable at any point of time. Banks cannot be treated as charitable institutions to help only borrowers. Expecting banks to lend free without any interest can never be an acceptable proposition as they have to pay interest to depositors and depositors also cannot be expected to freely park their funds with the banks.
When banks accept deposit, it is a contractual obligation. On their own, banks cannot deny paying interest to depositors. Even when banks provide moratorium to borrowers, it is the banks’ discretion and not borrowers’ decision. In the same way, when depositors park their money, the depositors are lenders to the bank and only depositors can decide whether to forego interest or whether there should be any moratorium on the funds lent.
When a bank issues a fixed deposit receipt, it is equivalent to ‘promise’ to repay with interest. Though the language my differ, it contains all the ingredients of a promissory note. Deviation from interest or principal payment will not be permitted under law. If any bank fails to pay, it will have to face liquidation.
Even as per the present directions of the RBI, when moratorium is granted, banks forego collection of interest during this period which will affect their working capital. Though the banks may be financed by the central bank, they will have to pay interest on such borrowings and there will be severe asset-liability mismatches and also erosion of bottomline. Expecting banks to waive interest totally instead of collecting at a later date will be imprudent.
There is no doubt that public interest litigation was intended to secure justice for the socially disadvantaged when it was introduced by late Justice PN Bhagwati . But, of late, PILs are being filed merely to get some publicity.
The person (or entity) filing the petition must prove to the satisfaction of the court that the petition serves the public interest and is not as a frivolous lawsuit brought for monetary gain. The 38th Chief Justice of India, SH Kapadia, had stated that substantial fines would be imposed on litigants filing frivolous PILs.
The present petition seeking direction to banks to forego interest for the loans given should have been treated as a frivolous lawsuit and should have been dismissed on admission stage itself. We have to wait and watch how the Supreme Court will finally dispose the petition.
The writer is a retired banker
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current ...
₹1015 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 100399010301045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...