A punishment which serves the greater good

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
The rape, murder and burning of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has citizens calling for justice, with suggestions that the alleged rapists be annihilated in the same way they killed the young lady.
As repeated incidents of rape and similar brazen crimes get reported from across the country, citizens seek speedy punishment of criminals by hanging to death, lynching and, in the Hyderabad incident, by dousing with kerosene and burning.
As cases languish for years, anger brims over. But can this be channelled into a process where hardened criminals deserving of a death sentence be used instead for a greater common good? In clinical trials for life-saving medicine, for instance?
This should not be a cloak-and-dagger operation, where prisoners are carted off surreptitiously. Instead it should be openly stated that criminals convicted in heinous crimes would be enrolled in trials for, say a serious cancer drug. This could act as a deterrent to crime, compared to a quick execution. It could also increase the chances of a conviction, as it is reversible compared to a death sentence. And significantly, it could help bring out critical medicines where volunteers are not available, besides saving animals presently used in medicine trials.
The suggestion walks a fine ethical line in balancing crime and punishment with public good. But can we really claim a moral compass when mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, beagle dogs, monkeys, chimpanzees etc are captured, caged and put through medicine trials?
A young woman in Mumbai said on the Hyderabad case: “The criminal needs to live and pay for it. Death is the easy way out.” In fact, prisoners are often ordered to do community service. Maybe it’s time to notch this up to medicine trials for hardened criminals convicted of the worst crimes. So justice can be delivered in more ways that one.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to ring in the Christmas cheer and retained its key policy repo rate at ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...