Big brother may be watching

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Director-General of Police of Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, recently stated that citizens posting ‘anti-social’ and ‘anti-national’ content on social media will not clear police verification to receive a passport. In a discussion to improve policing in the State, Kumar said that the police will scrutinise social media posts of every applicant and an FIR will be filed in ‘very serious cases’.
Apart from government documents for identification, the Passports Act does not state the requirement of social media tracking as basis for police verification for new passport holders. The External Affairs Ministry, in 2018, had clarified that police verification is not mandatory to renew a passport within three years of issuance.
Kumar also said that a ‘social media tracking team’ will be deployed to track those who are a ‘clear threat to law and order’, but the State would need the Home Ministry’s approval to track online activity of a suspect. Surveillance without awareness or consent is a gross violation of an individual’s privacy. If the police impedes the process by withholding clearance without substantial proof, the applicant can send the documents for re-verification or challenge it in High Court on the grounds of violation of fundamental right of expression.
While the DGP’s orders have no teeth without legal backing, they seem to be focussed on suppressing dissent. If enforced, the move would put lawyers, journalists and activists under police lens. But with the Constitution backing fundamental rights, Uttarakhand Police is unlikely to be granted the green signal by the Ministry to conduct a mass surveillance programme.
In the unlikely event of Ministry approval, the DGP must clearly define ‘anti-social’ elements and who is authorised to deem a citizen ‘anti-national’. The police must also state the process of authentication if a person owns private accounts and for those with no social media accounts. With no follow up on the horizon regarding the regulation of online activity, the DGP’s statements will hopefully remain merely a warning.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...